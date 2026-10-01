India nominates Sudhakar Dalela, BRICS official, as ambassador to Nepal
India
India has just nominated Sudhakar Dalela, currently the top official for economic relations and BRICS talks, as its next ambassador to Nepal.
This comes right after former ambassador Naveen Srivastava retired.
Dalela recently made headlines at the BRICS summit, where he helped ease tensions between Iran and the United Arab Emirates so a joint declaration could happen.
Dalela former Bhutan ambassador, trade official
Dalela isn't new to big diplomatic roles: he's been working with India-Nepal relations for years, served in the Prime Minister's Office, and was India's ambassador to Bhutan from 2022 to 2025.
He also knows his way around global trade, thanks to stints at India's permanent mission to the WTO and the Department of Commerce, making him a strong pick for this important post.