India now has the 3rd largest metro network in world
India now has the third largest metro network in the world!
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the news while launching new metro lines in Kolkata, highlighting how expanding metros is key for greener cities and a stronger economy.
The government sees better public transport as a big step toward making urban life easier and more sustainable.
PM Modi rides new metro line, former minister claims credit
Kolkata commuters have something to cheer about—new routes like Noapara-Jai Hind Bimanbandar and Sealdah-Esplanade are now open.
The Sealdah-Esplanade line will shrink your trip from 40 minutes to just 11.
PM Modi even hopped on the Jessore Road-Jai Hind Bimanbandar stretch himself.
Meanwhile, former Railways Minister Mamata Banerjee reminded everyone online about her role in planning these expansions back in her tenure.