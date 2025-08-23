India now has the 3rd largest metro network in world

PM Modi rides new metro line, former minister claims credit

Kolkata commuters have something to cheer about—new routes like Noapara-Jai Hind Bimanbandar and Sealdah-Esplanade are now open.

The Sealdah-Esplanade line will shrink your trip from 40 minutes to just 11.

PM Modi even hopped on the Jessore Road-Jai Hind Bimanbandar stretch himself.

Meanwhile, former Railways Minister Mamata Banerjee reminded everyone online about her role in planning these expansions back in her tenure.