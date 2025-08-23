Punjab to compensate farmers for crop, cattle losses in floods

Relief efforts underway in Kapurthala district

Floods keep damaging Punjab's farmland, putting huge stress on farming communities—especially those who lease land and often miss out on official relief.

The government is running relief efforts in Kapurthala district with ₹2 crore in funding, providing essentials like food, clean water, medical help, and livestock care.

Leaders are pushing for fair and direct compensation before the next crop season so no one gets left behind, aiming to protect rural livelihoods and make the state more resilient to future disasters.