Punjab to compensate farmers for crop, cattle losses in floods
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has promised that all people affected by this year's floods will get full compensation for their losses, including farmers, for every loss of crop, cattle, house, or other property.
During his visit to hard-hit areas like Sultanpur Lodhi, he ordered a special crop loss survey and asked officials to come up with better flood prevention plans, as heavy rains in neighboring states have left several Punjab districts struggling.
Relief efforts underway in Kapurthala district
Floods keep damaging Punjab's farmland, putting huge stress on farming communities—especially those who lease land and often miss out on official relief.
The government is running relief efforts in Kapurthala district with ₹2 crore in funding, providing essentials like food, clean water, medical help, and livestock care.
Leaders are pushing for fair and direct compensation before the next crop season so no one gets left behind, aiming to protect rural livelihoods and make the state more resilient to future disasters.