India objects to Anthropic over map depicting Indian borders incorrectly

The Survey of India called this "Any incorrect depiction of the map is an offense punishable with up to six months in jail or a fine, or both," which can mean fines or even jail time.

Officials also noticed that the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep were missing from Anthropic's website.

An Anthropic spokesperson said, "We're aware of the concerns raised and have teams working to investigate as a priority."