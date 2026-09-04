India objects to Anthropic over map depicting Indian borders incorrectly
India
India has taken issue with AI company Anthropic after its website and a Zoom presentation showed Indian borders incorrectly.
The map in question used dotted lines for Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Arunachal Pradesh.
Survey of India warns legal action
The Survey of India called this "Any incorrect depiction of the map is an offense punishable with up to six months in jail or a fine, or both," which can mean fines or even jail time.
Officials also noticed that the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep were missing from Anthropic's website.
An Anthropic spokesperson said, "We're aware of the concerns raised and have teams working to investigate as a priority."