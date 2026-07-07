India objects to Dhaka seminar map showing J&K as Pakistan
India
India called out a recent seminar in Dhaka, Bangladesh, for showing a map with Jammu and Kashmir as part of Pakistan.
Pooja Kumari Jha, second secretary (political & information) at the Indian High Commission, quickly objected, making it clear this was not okay.
Jha affirms J&K part of India
Jha firmly stated, "J&K is an integral and inalienable part of India," during the event packed with diplomats and experts.
Former Bangladeshi ambassador Tariq A Karim, who was delivering the keynote presentation, said the map was just for "representational purposes."
Still, the moment sparked a real conversation about how important accurate maps are in international settings.