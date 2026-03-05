In a first, India condoles Khamenei's death; signs Condolence Book
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, on behalf of the Government of India, signed the Condolence Book at the Embassy of Iran in New Delhi on Thursday and offered condolences to the slain Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a first reaction to the Iranian leader's killing. Khamenei was killed in a joint US-Israeli airstrike over the weekend. While the Narendra Modi government has repeatedly stressed the need for dialogue and diplomacy, it has not commented on the killing.
Political backlash
Gandhi warns of wider conflict impact on Indians
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had earlier slammed the government for its silence on the military exchanges. He said it "undermined" India's foreign policy principles of sovereignty and peaceful dispute resolution. Gandhi warned that escalating tensions could push "a fragile region toward wider conflict," impacting millions of Indians in the Middle East.
Diplomatic response
CPI leader D Raja condemns strikes
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh also criticized the government's silence. "Say something about the tyranny of America and Israel, Modi ji ... Global dictator America's tyranny will spread all over the world," he said. Communist Party of India (CPI) leader D. Raja condemned the "unilateral" US-Israel strikes on Iran, saying, "These acts constitute a grave violation of international law and the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter."
Official statement
MEA expresses 'deep concern' over conflict
The Indian Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday expressed "deep concern" over the conflict. It called for dialogue and an early end to hostilities, noting that the situation has deteriorated significantly during Ramadan. "As a proximate neighbor with critical stakes in the security and stability of the region, these developments evoke great anxiety," the ministry said, adding that the safety of nearly 10 million Indians living in the Gulf region was of the "utmost priority" for the government.