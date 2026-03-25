India offers free gas to switch from LPG to PNG
With ongoing tensions in West Asia affecting energy supplies, India is encouraging people to move from liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders to piped natural gas (PNG) for more stable access at home.
The government just announced perks like free gas worth ₹500 and no security deposit for new PNG users, hoping to make the transition easier and more appealing.
Transitioning from LPG to PNG
Households in areas with PNG will get notified and have three months to switch, with Delhi even offering 24-hour pipeline installation and a simpler sign-up process.
Already, 220,000 homes have made the change.
The government says there is no shortage of LPG (online bookings now cover most refills), and they are cracking down on black market sales with thousands of raids.
To keep up with demand, 22,000 tons of commercial LPG are being sent across 26 states, plus extra kerosene as backup fuel.