India offers free gas to switch from LPG to PNG

Transitioning from LPG to PNG

Households in areas with PNG will get notified and have three months to switch, with Delhi even offering 24-hour pipeline installation and a simpler sign-up process.

Already, 220,000 homes have made the change.

The government says there is no shortage of LPG (online bookings now cover most refills), and they are cracking down on black market sales with thousands of raids.

To keep up with demand, 22,000 tons of commercial LPG are being sent across 26 states, plus extra kerosene as backup fuel.