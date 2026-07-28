India officially invites Nepal PM Balendra Shah to visit India
India has officially invited Nepal's prime minister, Balendra Shah, for his first trip to the country since taking office in March 2026.
The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed the invitation on Tuesday, but dates are still up in the air.
Shah had earlier received warm congratulations from Prime Minister Modi after his election win.
Balendra Shah might meet India's ambassador
The invitation was sent through diplomatic channels, especially after an earlier visit by India's foreign secretary was postponed, mainly because Shah wanted to skip foreign trips during his first 100 days and preferred meeting only top-level officials.
Now, talks are back on track: reports say Shah might meet India's ambassador in Kathmandu this week, and his adviser is traveling to India to prepare for the visit.
Both sides seem ready to reboot ties after a tense patch under Nepal's previous government.