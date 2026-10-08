India, Oman conclude 15th Strategic Consultative Group to boost cooperation
India
India and Oman just wrapped up their 15th Strategic Consultative Group meeting in New Delhi.
Top officials from both sides sat down to discuss how they can boost cooperation: think trade, investment, energy, and defense.
The vibe was all about taking the partnership to the next level.
Officials discussed India-Oman CEPA energy digital
They talked about making their economic partnership stronger through the India-Oman CEPA and discussed energy and digital tech.
Regional security got plenty of attention too, especially issues around the Strait of Hormuz.
Both countries also want to ramp up cultural exchanges so people from each side connect more easily.