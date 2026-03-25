India on high alert for LPG supply amid West Asia crisis

Authorities are taking a multi-pronged approach to ensure smooth supply

Authorities are boosting security at LPG sites, keeping a close eye on supply levels to stop hoarding, and making sure order is maintained at distribution points.

There's also a push to clear up any rumors about gas shortages, so people know there's no need to panic.

Plus, authorities have been advised to conduct surprise inspections at fuel stations, LPG distributors and suspected illegal storage sites, and existing helplines and call centers are being strengthened and equipped to respond to public concerns, to keep the system running smoothly.