India on high alert for LPG supply amid West Asia crisis
With unrest in West Asia threatening key energy routes, India has told states and union territories to tighten security for LPG supplies.
The goal? Make sure homes, hospitals, and schools keep getting cooking gas without any hiccups, even if things get shaky abroad.
Authorities are taking a multi-pronged approach to ensure smooth supply
Authorities are boosting security at LPG sites, keeping a close eye on supply levels to stop hoarding, and making sure order is maintained at distribution points.
There's also a push to clear up any rumors about gas shortages, so people know there's no need to panic.
Plus, authorities have been advised to conduct surprise inspections at fuel stations, LPG distributors and suspected illegal storage sites, and existing helplines and call centers are being strengthened and equipped to respond to public concerns, to keep the system running smoothly.