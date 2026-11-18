India is making big moves in clean energy and is on track to hit 500 gigawatts (GW) of nonfossil-fuel power before 2030.

According to Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, the country added a solid 56 GW just last year.

He pointed out that keeping up this pace, adding over 50 GW every year, is key to meeting the growing energy needs of industries.