India on track to reach 500GW nonfossil power before 2030
India is making big moves in clean energy and is on track to hit 500 gigawatts (GW) of nonfossil-fuel power before 2030.
According to Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, the country added a solid 56 GW just last year.
He pointed out that keeping up this pace, adding over 50 GW every year, is key to meeting the growing energy needs of industries.
India focuses on batteries, green hydrogen
To make renewable power more reliable, the government is focusing on things like cheaper batteries, investing in green hydrogen, and boosting solar production at home.
There is also a push to create domestic demand for green molecules through the fertilizer industry and oil refineries by encouraging new tech like polysilicon manufacturing for solar production, plus upgrades in solar integration and local manufacturing.