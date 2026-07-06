India opens 3 Baglihar Dam gates to manage Chenab River
India
After days of heavy rain in Jammu and Kashmir, India opened three gates of the Baglihar Dam on Monday to manage rising water levels in the Chenab River.
This move is aimed at preventing floods downstream and keeping things under control as the weather stays unpredictable.
India suspends Indus Waters Treaty
The Baglihar Dam isn't just about power: it's a major tool for flood management.
Officials are keeping a close eye on river and weather conditions as rain continues.
Meanwhile, tensions with Pakistan remain high: India is still suspending the Indus Waters Treaty over terrorism concerns and has rejected a recent arbitration ruling on river disputes, calling it "null and void."