India opens absentia case against 6 Pakistanis over Mumbai attacks
Nearly 18 years after the tragic 2008 Mumbai attacks, India has officially begun in absentia proceedings against six Pakistani nationals believed to have planned the assault.
The accused, like Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed and Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, are still in Pakistan and haven't faced Indian courts.
Ujjwal Nikam to file proclamation report
On August 17, 2026, Mumbai Police kicked off formal legal action against these six men.
Special Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam is expected to file a proclamation report to push things forward.
For many, this long-awaited move is about seeking justice for the victims of one of India's darkest days.
November 2008 Mumbai attacks killed 166
Back in November 2008, 10 terrorists attacked major spots across Mumbai, including the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel and CST station, over four days.
The violence left 166 people dead and 300 injured, shaking the entire country.