India opens bidding for Mahi Banswara nuclear project with NTPC
India
India just opened bidding for its new Mahi Banswara nuclear power project in Rajasthan, a big deal worth about ₹28,000 crore ($2.9 billion).
What is cool is that it's the first time NPCIL isn't the sole owner; NTPC is teaming up as a joint venture partner.
Four 700MW made-in-India reactors planned
Mahi Banswara will feature four made-in-India reactors, each generating 700 megawatts (so 2.8 gigawatts total).
The plan is to get the first reactor running by 2031 and add three more after that.
This move fits into NTPC's bigger goal: ramping up clean energy and adding 30 gigawatts of nuclear power by 2047 as India pushes to massively boost atomic energy, with private players like Adani and Reliance also jumping in.