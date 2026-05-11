India opens MEA control room, evacuates 2,549 Indians from Iran

Gulf flights resume, Indian seafarers repatriated

Flights are running again in much of the Gulf (UAE, Kuwait, and Bahrain have reopened their airspace), though Qatar, Iraq, and Iran still have restrictions.

Indian embassies are helping with travel updates and safety information.

On the sea front, things are calm: over 3,000 Indian seafarers have been safely brought back so far and port operations continue smoothly thanks to round-the-clock support teams.