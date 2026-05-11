India opens MEA control room, evacuates 2,549 Indians from Iran
India
With tensions rising in West Asia, India is moving quickly to bring its people home.
The Ministry of External Affairs has set up a control room and already evacuated 2,549 Indians from Iran by land.
Travel advisories are out, warning citizens to avoid travel to Iran for now.
Gulf flights resume, Indian seafarers repatriated
Flights are running again in much of the Gulf (UAE, Kuwait, and Bahrain have reopened their airspace), though Qatar, Iraq, and Iran still have restrictions.
Indian embassies are helping with travel updates and safety information.
On the sea front, things are calm: over 3,000 Indian seafarers have been safely brought back so far and port operations continue smoothly thanks to round-the-clock support teams.