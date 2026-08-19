India opens private production of conventional missiles under Aatmanirbhar Bharat
India just opened the door for private companies to make conventional missiles. This change is part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission to boost homegrown defense tech and rely less on imports.
Now, private firms can actually lead missile projects and get advanced tech from DRDO, instead of just making parts behind the scenes.
Indian private firms boost missile production
With private players handling everything from assembly to supply chains, missile production should ramp up, helping meet military needs and supporting India's defense export ambitions.
MSMEs are also getting a seat at the table, as private defense firms could bring hundreds of domestic MSMEs into their supply chains.
Public sector giants like BEL and BDL will still be in the mix, but now with more competition and collaboration from private industry.