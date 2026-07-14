India orders live dashboard after seafarer attacks in West Asia

India has ordered the creation of a real-time dashboard to keep an eye on Indian crew working in West Asia, after recent attacks left one dead and several injured.

The dashboard will track ship locations, crew numbers, welfare, and threats across the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, and Gulf of Oman, no matter which country's flag the vessel flies.

Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said it is about making sure every Indian seafarer is safe and accounted for.