India, Pakistan exchange lists of prisoners, fishermen amid strained ties 

India and Pakistan have exchanged lists of civil prisoners and fishermen in each other's custody. The exchange was done through diplomatic channels on Thursday, as per the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). It said India and Pakistan exchanged the lists of civil prisoners and fishermen in each other's custody under the bilateral Agreement on Consular Access 2008.

Reversal of roles Pakistan's response to India's prisoner list As per MEA, India shared lists with details of 391 civil prisoners and 33 fishermen in its custody who are Pakistani or believed to be Pakistani. In return, Pakistan shared details of 58 civil prisoners and 199 fishermen believed to be Indian. The MEA also urged Pakistan to expedite the release and repatriation of 167 Indian fishermen and civil prisoners who have completed their sentences.

Safety concerns India's call for safety of prisoners in Pakistan It sought immediate consular access for 35 civil prisoners and fishermen in Pakistan's custody, who are believed to be Indian and have not been provided consular access so far. The Indian government also sought the safety and welfare of its civil prisoners and fishermen in Pakistan. "Government of India has asked the Government of Pakistan to ensure the safety, security and welfare of all Indian and believed-to-be-Indian civil prisoners and fishermen, pending their release and repatriation to India," it said.