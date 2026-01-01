India, Pakistan exchange lists of prisoners, fishermen amid strained ties
India and Pakistan have exchanged lists of civil prisoners and fishermen in each other's custody. The exchange was done through diplomatic channels on Thursday, as per the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). It said India and Pakistan exchanged the lists of civil prisoners and fishermen in each other's custody under the bilateral Agreement on Consular Access 2008.
Pakistan's response to India's prisoner list
As per MEA, India shared lists with details of 391 civil prisoners and 33 fishermen in its custody who are Pakistani or believed to be Pakistani. In return, Pakistan shared details of 58 civil prisoners and 199 fishermen believed to be Indian. The MEA also urged Pakistan to expedite the release and repatriation of 167 Indian fishermen and civil prisoners who have completed their sentences.
Safety concerns
India's call for safety of prisoners in Pakistan
It sought immediate consular access for 35 civil prisoners and fishermen in Pakistan's custody, who are believed to be Indian and have not been provided consular access so far. The Indian government also sought the safety and welfare of its civil prisoners and fishermen in Pakistan. "Government of India has asked the Government of Pakistan to ensure the safety, security and welfare of all Indian and believed-to-be-Indian civil prisoners and fishermen, pending their release and repatriation to India," it said.
Repatriation efforts
India's efforts in repatriating prisoners from Pakistan
The MEA highlighted that due to its persistent efforts, India has managed to repatriate 2,661 fishermen and 71 civil prisoners from Pakistan since 2014. This includes the repatriation of 500 fishermen and 13 civilian prisoners since January this year. The exchange of prisoner lists comes amid strained bilateral ties following recent terror attacks in Pahelgam and Operation Sindoor.