India pauses Indus Waters Treaty until Pakistan acts on terror
India
India paused the Indus Waters Treaty after the deadly Pahalgam attack last year, saying it won't restart talks until Pakistan takes real steps against terror groups.
Officials feel the decades-old treaty just isn't workable anymore in its current form.
India objects to Pakistan's dual appeals
Pakistan tried appealing to two different bodies at once about water issues, which India says breaks treaty rules.
While Pakistan claims millions are facing water shortages, Indian officials point out that at least half of Pakistan's water is wasted due to mismanagement and poor storage.
India will still share flood information through its high commission, but won't join any arbitration as long as the treaty stays suspended.