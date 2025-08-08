'Report claiming US arms purchase will be paused fabricated': Centre 

The Defense Ministry has dismissed news reports claiming that India has put its plans to procure new weapons and aircraft from the United States on hold. "The news reports on India pausing the talks related to defense purchases with the US are false and fabricated. It is clarified that the various cases of procurement are being progressed as per the extant procedures," the ministry said.

Talks stalled Talks on Stryker combat vehicles, Javelin missiles put on hold Reuters, citing officials, had reported that India has decided to put the plans on hold after US President Donald Trump imposed an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods over New Delhi's purchases of Russian oil, raising the total duty to 50%. Two people familiar with the matter told Reuters that India had planned to send Defense Minister Rajnath Singh to Washington soon for an announcement on some purchases. However, this trip has now been canceled.

Partnership intact India remains open to reducing oil imports from Russia Reports also suggest that talks over India's purchase of Stryker combat vehicles and Javelin anti-tank missiles have been put on hold. The planned procurement and joint production were announced by Trump and Indian PM Narendra Modi in February. Per the report, Singh was also expected to announce plans for six Boeing P8I reconnaissance aircraft during his canceled trip. However, India's broader defense partnership with the US is unaffected. This includes intelligence sharing and joint military exercises, one Indian official said.

Russia ties India continues to maintain strategic partnership with Russia Two other Indian sources also told Reuters that India remains open to reducing oil imports from Russia and exploring deals with other countries, including the US, if they can match prices. India is the world's second-largest arms importer, and Russia has long been its main supplier. In recent years, however, India has begun to import from Western nations such as France, Israel, and the United States, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute think tank.