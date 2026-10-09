India pauses Starlink satellite internet rollout over security misuse fears
India is hitting pause on Starlink's satellite internet launch, mainly because officials are worried about how these terminals could be misused, especially after reports they popped up without permission during unrest in Iran.
The government wants to make sure any foreign network, like Starlink, passes strict security checks and sticks to Indian rules before getting the green light.
India requires licensing spectrum security checks
India has tough requirements for satellite operators (think licensing, spectrum checks, and strong security steps) to stop unauthorized devices from sneaking into sensitive areas or border regions.
Officials say these non-negotiable checks help protect national security by making sure networks can be monitored or shut down if needed.
It's all about keeping India's communication channels safe and under local control.