India pauses Syngenta S-metolachlor approval over cancer and groundwater concerns
India
India has paused approval for Syngenta's herbicide, S-metolachlor Technical 96%, after worries about health and environmental risks.
Syngenta, owned by a state-owned Chinese company called Sinochem Holdings through a subsidiary, was linked to liver tumors in lab rats and possible groundwater contamination.
Authorities also noted the European Union's ban on the herbicide due to similar concerns.
India demands Syngenta cancer water data
Syngenta argued its herbicide is more efficient than older options and is approved in countries like the US Japan, and Canada.
But India's Registration Committee wasn't convinced: they want solid scientific proof that it won't harm people or the environment.
Until Syngenta provides clear data on cancer risks and water safety, approval is firmly on hold.