India petrol and diesel prices stable despite West Asia tensions
India
Even with all the drama happening in West Asia and the Strait of Hormuz, petrol and diesel prices in India haven't budged.
The government's efforts to keep inflation in check seem to be working for now, though prices for things like aviation fuel and commercial gas are still bouncing around.
India approves Bharat Maritime Insurance Pool
India isn't just watching from the sidelines. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh says the country needs to stay ready for any surprises.
To keep energy supplies safe, the government approved the creation of the Bharat Maritime Insurance Pool and is now approaching the US Australia, and Latin America to secure crude, LNG and LPG supplies, just in case things get trickier.