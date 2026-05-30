India petrol and diesel prices unchanged since Monday's hike
India
After a string of hikes since mid-May, petrol and diesel prices in India haven't changed since Monday's hike.
In Delhi, you're now paying ₹102.12 per liter for petrol and ₹95.20 for diesel, a jump of ₹7.50 per liter since May 15.
State outlets report over 30% rise
The price surge is mainly thanks to rising global crude oil costs, driven by the Iran conflict that's disrupted India's energy imports.
State-run fuel outlets are seeing a big jump in sales, over 30% more petrol sold across 150-plus districts, with some places even doubling their numbers, as people shift away from private retailers and farmers need more fuel for crops.