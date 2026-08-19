India phases out 405 defense imports to boost Atmanirbhar Bharat
India just announced it's phasing out imports of 405 key defense items, hoping to give a big push to the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.
This move is expected to create a domestic business opportunity worth ₹3,070 crore for Indian companies, and less reliance on foreign suppliers for things like fighter jet parts, tank components, and missile systems.
Local production slated late 2026-2029
The ban covers all sorts of essentials: spares and raw materials for military gear like Su-30MKI jets, T-90 tanks, helicopters, warships, and advanced electronics.
These items have an indicative indigenisation timeline from December 2026 to December 2029.
It's the sixth positive indigenisation list, part of a bigger push to help India build its own defense tech ecosystem instead of depending on imports.