India plans 50 GWdc solar expansion under domestic cell rules

Solar installations jumped by 38% in just the first half of 2026 as developers rushed to meet new deadlines.

To help out, the government eased rules for projects approaching completion, with applicants to have submitted applications by 23 July 2026.

With fewer imports from China, Southeast Asia is now India's source for solar parts.

Even with local production growing fast, demand is still outpacing supply and keeping costs high; new policies aim to build a stronger domestic supply chain by 2028.