India plans Bilaspur-Manali-Leh rail with world's highest 17,244ft station ₹1.31L/cr
India
India is planning a railway line that could feature the world's highest railway station at a staggering 17,244 feet on the Bilaspur-Manali-Leh line, overtaking China's Tanggula station.
The 489-kilometer project, with a price tag of ₹1.31 lakh crore, promises to transform travel and boost defense movement in this remote region.
Bilaspur-Manali-Leh needs about 270km tunnels
This rail line is a big deal for both connectivity and national security, especially since Leh is tough to reach during snowy winters.
The route needs about 270km of tunnels through some seriously challenging terrain.
While the detailed plans are ready, actual construction has not started yet.
Once up and running, this project should make life (and logistics) a lot easier in one of India's most strategic areas.