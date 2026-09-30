India plans incentives for domestic polysilicon, 30 GW by 2030
India is gearing up to make more of its own polysilicon, the stuff that is essential for building solar panels, instead of importing it from China.
Even though the country has ramped up making solar modules and cells, it still relies on outside sources for this key ingredient.
The government is working on an incentive scheme to kick-start local production, starting with over 10 GW and aiming for at least 30 GW by 2030.
Polysilicon cost ₹850 cr per GW
This move is all about making India's entire solar supply chain stronger and less dependent on imports.
Setting up these new polysilicon plants will not be cheap (about ₹850 crore per GW), but leaders like Vinay Thadani from GREW Solar say it is crucial for a self-reliant, resilient solar industry, especially if global supply chains get shaky.
The bigger plan? Hit at least 80 GW of domestic ingot and wafer manufacturing capacity by June 2028.