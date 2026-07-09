India plans over 140 GWh storage, Shripad Yesso Naik announces
India just announced plans to add more than 140 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of energy storage, with projects under construction, awarded, or under tendering: think batteries that help keep the lights on when solar or wind power is not available.
Right now, only 7.5 GWh is up and running, so this is a huge jump.
The update came from Union Minister of State Shripad Yesso Naik at the India Energy Storage Week in New Delhi.
Government unveils incentives, green hydrogen push
To make this possible, the government is rolling out incentives like funding for battery projects and waiving some transmission fees.
There is also a push for advanced battery tech and even green hydrogen for longer-term storage.
Naik highlighted how important flexible power systems are as renewables grow, saying we need "the challenge of grid flexibility" to hit big climate goals by 2030 and beyond.