India plans over 140 GWh storage, Shripad Yesso Naik announces India Jul 09, 2026

India just announced plans to add more than 140 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of energy storage, with projects under construction, awarded, or under tendering: think batteries that help keep the lights on when solar or wind power is not available.

Right now, only 7.5 GWh is up and running, so this is a huge jump.

The update came from Union Minister of State Shripad Yesso Naik at the India Energy Storage Week in New Delhi.