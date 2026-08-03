India plans ₹45,000cr border railway upgrades with China Pakistan Bangladesh

This project isn't just about trains: it's about making life easier for locals and speeding up military logistics where it counts most.

High-capacity rail networks are coming to strategic spots like the Himalayas and Siliguri Corridor.

It's a big piece of PM Modi's push for better border connectivity (including 1,700km of Northeast rail added in the last decade), especially as China ramps up its own infrastructure.

Fun fact: this investment is about 22% of all railway infrastructure outlay planned over the next two years.