India plans ₹45,000cr border railway upgrades with China Pakistan Bangladesh
India is putting ₹45,000 crore into upgrading railways along its borders with China, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.
Over the next 18 to 24 months, new tracks and platforms will be built in states like Punjab, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Assam, and the Northeast, making travel and transport faster in these frontier regions.
Eases local life, speeds military logistics
This project isn't just about trains: it's about making life easier for locals and speeding up military logistics where it counts most.
High-capacity rail networks are coming to strategic spots like the Himalayas and Siliguri Corridor.
It's a big piece of PM Modi's push for better border connectivity (including 1,700km of Northeast rail added in the last decade), especially as China ramps up its own infrastructure.
Fun fact: this investment is about 22% of all railway infrastructure outlay planned over the next two years.