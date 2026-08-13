India plans to award about 1.09cr scholarships in 2025-26
Big news for students: India's government plans to hand out about 1.09 crore scholarships in 2025-26, aiming to help students from different social groups pursue higher studies and research.
Union Minister of State for Education and Development of North Eastern Region Dr Sukanta Majumdar shared this update in the Rajya Sabha, saying it's all about making education more accessible.
UGC NSPGS ₹15,000 monthly, DBT transfers
The UGC's National Scholarship for Post Graduate Studies (NSPGS) gives eligible students ₹15,000 a month for up to 10 months each year, while the Savitribai Jyotirao Phule Post Graduate Fellowship for Single Girl Child supports eligible single girl children pursuing research with higher studies within the country for two years.
For FY26, scholarships are divided up: OBC, EBC, and Denotified Tribes get 3.6 million, SC students receive 4.8 million, and ST students get 2.4 million awards.
Everything goes straight into Aadhaar-linked bank accounts via DBT with real-time tracking, so payments are transparent and on time.