India plans to restore standard pack sizes for edible oils

Similar-looking pouches hinder price comparisons

Edible oil consumption in India has soared lately (from 24.6 million tons in 2020-21 to nearly 29 million in 2022-23), and imports keep rising too.

Many buyers struggle to figure out which brand offers the best deal because similar-looking pouches often have different quantities.

Standardizing pack sizes should help everyone compare prices more easily and get better value for their money, especially as prices keep changing!