India plans to restore standard pack sizes for edible oils
Tired of weird oil bottle sizes? The government is planning to bring back standard pack sizes (think 200 milliliters, 500 milliliters, 1-liter, 2-liter, and 5-liter) for all major edible oils like palm, soybean, sunflower, mustard, and blended varieties.
This move comes after lots of complaints about confusing packaging that makes price comparisons tricky.
The consumer affairs ministry is teaming up with industry groups covering most of the market to phase out odd sizes like 650gm and 850gm.
Similar-looking pouches hinder price comparisons
Edible oil consumption in India has soared lately (from 24.6 million tons in 2020-21 to nearly 29 million in 2022-23), and imports keep rising too.
Many buyers struggle to figure out which brand offers the best deal because similar-looking pouches often have different quantities.
Standardizing pack sizes should help everyone compare prices more easily and get better value for their money, especially as prices keep changing!