India pledges around ₹35cr for 14 quake-resistant schools in Nepal
India
India is stepping up to help Nepal rebuild after the massive 2015 earthquakes, pledging around ₹35 crore to construct 14 new schools.
These schools will be designed to withstand future quakes, aiming to give students a safer place to learn and communities a fresh start.
Schools will meet Nepal's quake-resilient norms
The schools are coming up in eight of the hardest-hit districts, including Kathmandu, Gorkha, and Sindhupalchowk.
Each will have sturdy classrooms and separate toilets for boys and girls, meeting Nepal's government norms for earthquake-resilient infrastructure.
This move builds on India's ongoing support for Nepal's recovery.