India pledges ₹15000cr to Nepal after August floods
India just pledged a development assistance package of ₹15,000 crore to Nepal after the devastating floods and landslides in August that claimed over 1,000 lives.
Prime Minister Modi made the announcement during a meeting with Nepal's Prime Minister Balen Shah in Delhi, saying this support will help Nepali families rebuild and boost their ability to handle future disasters.
Narendra Modi calls India Nepal partners
Modi said India and Nepal are "partners for life" and highlighted how both countries have each other's backs, especially in tough times.
Prime Minister Modi thanked India for stepping up yet again, saying the aid will really help with recovery.