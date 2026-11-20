India pledges safe and quick Rohingya return after ICJ ruling
After the International Court of Justice found that Myanmar had violated the Genocide Convention, India has once again promised to support the safe and quick return of Rohingya refugees to their homeland.
The Ministry of External Affairs shared that this commitment is about making sure displaced families can go home with dignity and security.
India pledged $25 million for Rakhine
Since 2017, India has sent food, mosquito nets, and other essentials to nearly 300,000 Rohingya living in Bangladesh.
On top of that, India pledged $25 million for rebuilding efforts in Myanmar's Rakhine State: this includes building houses and providing equipment to help returning families restart their lives.