India Post defines letters ID proofs and packets as documents
India Post is rolling out new rules from August 1, 2026, to make mailing simpler.
Now, things like letters, ID proofs (Aadhaar, PAN cards, passports), checkbooks, debit and credit cards, and even personal packets up to 500gm (think greeting cards or Rakhi envelopes) all count as "documents."
If you're sending anything with commercial value or meant for sale, it's a "parcel."
India Post 24-Hour Speed Post rates
The goal? Less confusion and fairer charges, so you know exactly what you're paying for.
Under the new 24-Hour Speed Post service, rates are: local document delivery up to 50gm will cost ₹38; nationwide delivery is ₹94 plus GST. Heavier items cost more.
For now, these updated services are available in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata and could expand soon.