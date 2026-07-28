India Post defines letters ID proofs and packets as documents

India Post is rolling out new rules from August 1, 2026, to make mailing simpler.

Now, things like letters, ID proofs (Aadhaar, PAN cards, passports), checkbooks, debit and credit cards, and even personal packets up to 500gm (think greeting cards or Rakhi envelopes) all count as "documents."

If you're sending anything with commercial value or meant for sale, it's a "parcel."