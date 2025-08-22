Next Article
India Post merges Registered Post with Speed Post
From October 1, 2025, India Post is repackaging Registered Post as a value-added service within Speed Post.
The idea is to keep the trusted, legally recognized delivery you rely on—but now with quicker service and better tracking.
Registration will become a value-added option within Speed Post instead of a separate service.
Key changes
You still get the legal protection needed for things like court papers or government docs—only the addressee can receive them, just like before.
But now, deliveries will be tracked digitally by postmen using smartphones, and more packages will travel by air for faster arrival.
It's a big step toward making postal services in India smarter and speedier without losing that all-important security.