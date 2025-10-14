India Post resumes international services to US after 2-month break
After a nearly two-month pause, India Post is restarting all its international postal services to the United States from October 15, 2025.
The break started in August when new US customs regulations and the removal of the duty-free allowance for postal shipments created uncertainty about how to process and deliver letters, parcels, and express shipments.
Why the pause?
The pause happened because the US dropped its duty-free import limit for packages under $800—now, a 50% customs duty is collected in India before anything ships out.
This change meant extra paperwork and confusion until things got sorted.
What does this mean for you?
Here's the upside: under the new system, postal shipments avoid extra product-specific duties that couriers still face.
That makes India Post a cheaper option for small exporters and MSMEs, helping them save money and ship smoothly again.