India posts 7.8% Q1 FY27 GDP, outpacing RBI estimate
India
India's economy grew by 7.8% in the first quarter of fiscal 2027 (April through June), outpacing the RBI's own estimate of 7%.
PM Modi called it a "herculean feat" on X, adding, "Doomsayers were doomed and India bloomed...yet again!"
The GDP release was tied to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, even as global challenges like oil price shocks and supply chain disruptions linger.
Economists cautious about sustaining India's growth
Still, some economists are cautious about keeping up this pace, pointing to rising inflation, potential El Nino impacts on crops, and tighter government spending ahead.
Global uncertainty, like shifting trade patterns, could also make things trickier going forward.