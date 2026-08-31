India posts 7.8% Q1 FY27 GDP, outpacing RBI estimate

India's economy grew by 7.8% in the first quarter of fiscal 2027 (April through June), outpacing the RBI's own estimate of 7%.

PM Modi called it a "herculean feat" on X, adding, "Doomsayers were doomed and India bloomed...yet again!"

The GDP release was tied to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, even as global challenges like oil price shocks and supply chain disruptions linger.