India posts record 52 in QS World University Rankings 2027
India's universities are making waves in the QS World University Rankings 2027, with a record 52 institutions featured, up from just 14 back in 2015.
That's a massive leap, putting India fourth worldwide for university representation, right behind the US the UK and China.
IIT-Delhi records best ever 118th
IIT-Delhi scored India's best-ever spot at 118th place. IIT-Bombay (134), IIT-Madras (170), and IISc Bengaluru (221) also landed high on the list.
Shoolini University stood out as the only private university in India's top 10, ranked at 452 globally.
In total, 24 private Indian universities made it in the 2027 QS World University Rankings (released June 2026), including Chandigarh University and Anna University.
Six Indian institutions top-100 employer reputation
Six Indian institutions cracked the global top 100 for Employer Reputation, showing that Indian degrees are getting noticed by employers worldwide and opening doors for graduates everywhere.