India powers up PFBR at Kalpakkam and reaches criticality

BHAVINI PFBR creates more fuel

The PFBR, built by BHAVINI, uses special fuel that actually creates more fuel as it runs (pretty cool science).

This technology could help India tap into its huge thorium reserves down the line and means less dependence on imported uranium.

With this, India will join Russia as one of the only countries with a commercial fast breeder reactor once the reactor is commissioned into service.

The PFBR also comes with advanced safety features, showing off India's growing expertise in safe and sustainable nuclear energy.