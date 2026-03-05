India prepares for possible oil, gas supply disruption
With tensions heating up in West Asia and the Strait of Hormuz—a key route for India's oil and gas—India is putting backup plans in place.
The government is looking at steps like limiting petrol and diesel exports, buying more Russian oil, and rationing LPG where people have other cooking options.
Why India is worried
Nearly all of India's crude oil and about two-thirds of its LPG comes from abroad, so any disruption could hit hard—especially with LPG stocks running low.
To keep things steady, state-run refineries are boosting LPG output and the country can redirect some of its fuel exports back home if needed.
Oil Minister Hardeep Puri says officials are "continuously monitoring" things to make sure essential fuels stay available and affordable.