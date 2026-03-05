India prepares for possible oil, gas supply disruption

Why India is worried

Nearly all of India's crude oil and about two-thirds of its LPG comes from abroad, so any disruption could hit hard—especially with LPG stocks running low.

To keep things steady, state-run refineries are boosting LPG output and the country can redirect some of its fuel exports back home if needed.

Oil Minister Hardeep Puri says officials are "continuously monitoring" things to make sure essential fuels stay available and affordable.