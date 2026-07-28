India prepares to buy 114 Rafale jets for Air Force
India
India is gearing up to buy 114 new Rafale fighter jets for the Air Force, a big step to upgrade its fleet as older MiG planes are retired and local jet projects face delays.
If all goes as planned, India could eventually have around 180 Rafales flying for both the Air Force and Navy, making these jets a major part of the country's defense game.
Dassault to build Rafales in India
Most of these new Rafales will actually be built in India, thanks to a partnership with Dassault Aviation.
This fits right into the Atmanirbhar Bharat push for self-reliant defense manufacturing and marks one of India's biggest-ever defense production projects.
A single-type fleet also means easier maintenance and faster weapon upgrades, especially along critical borders.