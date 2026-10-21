India preparing dedicated artificial intelligence law, Ajay Kumar Sood says
India is looking to roll out a dedicated law just for artificial intelligence.
Ajay Kumar Sood, the government's top science adviser, shared that this move comes as AI technology is booming, and so are concerns about its risks.
The government has already initiated the process of preparing a consultation paper on AI regulations and wants to make sure AI helps more than it harms.
India mandates 3 hours takedowns
To keep things in check, India has also tightened information technology rules: platforms now must take down within three hours any such content flagged by a competent authority or court.
Sood pointed out some AI systems can act on their own and even break into secure systems, so experts recommend keeping a human in the loop and testing these powerful AI systems in safe, controlled environments.
As Sood put it, AI can be a great enabler but it can also be a great disabler. So smart regulation matters.