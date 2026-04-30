India preparing ₹10,000 cr Biopharma Shakti Hub to scale biologics
India
India is preparing the Biopharma Shakti Hub, a massive ₹10,000 crore project aimed at ramping up production of biological drugs.
Announced in this year's Union Budget, the initiative brings together top science and health agencies to help India step up its game in making advanced medicines.
Manoj Joshi scaling biologics and biosimilars
Led by Manoj Joshi from the Department of Pharmaceuticals, the hub is all about turning lab breakthroughs into real treatments faster, especially for scaling up biologics and biosimilars.
The focus is on scaling up biologics and biosimilars so India can become a bigger player in global drug manufacturing.