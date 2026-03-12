India prioritizes gas for homes, public transport amid West Asia crisis

How the new rule works

Homes using piped natural gas (PNG), CNG-powered vehicles, LPG production and essential pipeline operations are to be prioritized and may receive up to 100% of their six-month average consumption, subject to operational availability.

Other sectors like fertilizer plants, tea factories, manufacturing units, and city industries will see reduced but protected shares (70% to 80% of normal).

Gas usually meant for petrochemical plants or power stations can be redirected to where it's needed most.

It's all about making sure daily life isn't thrown off by global drama, so your commute or home cooking stays steady even when the world gets rocky.