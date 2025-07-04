Next Article
India • Jul 04, 2025
India proposes $234m drone incentive post Pakistan conflict
After a tense four-day drone war with Pakistan in May 2025, India is rolling out a $234 million plan over three years to ramp up homegrown drones, software, and anti-drone tech.
The goal? Rely less on imports—especially from China—and build a stronger, self-sufficient drone industry.
TL;DR
India wants to become a global player in defense tech
This move could be a game-changer for over 600 Indian drone startups and makers.
By aiming for at least 40% local production by 2028 and boosting funding for research, India hopes to close gaps exposed in the recent conflict and compete with Pakistan's Chinese-backed drones.
It's also about making India a global player in defense tech while opening up new opportunities in surveillance and civil uses.