India proposes $234m drone incentive post Pakistan conflict

TL;DR

India wants to become a global player in defense tech

This move could be a game-changer for over 600 Indian drone startups and makers.

By aiming for at least 40% local production by 2028 and boosting funding for research, India hopes to close gaps exposed in the recent conflict and compete with Pakistan's Chinese-backed drones.

It's also about making India a global player in defense tech while opening up new opportunities in surveillance and civil uses.