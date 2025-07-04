Next Article

India • Jul 04, 2025 India denies "Fake news" about US rejecting minister's meeting request

India's Foreign Ministry has shot down rumors that the White House turned down a meeting request from External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, calling the reports "fake news."

The alleged snub was linked to President Trump's packed schedule, but officials say no such rejection happened.

This comes as India and the US are deep in talks about trade, defense, and tech.