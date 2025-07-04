India denies "Fake news" about US rejecting minister's meeting request
India's Foreign Ministry has shot down rumors that the White House turned down a meeting request from External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, calling the reports "fake news."
The alleged snub was linked to President Trump's packed schedule, but officials say no such rejection happened.
This comes as India and the US are deep in talks about trade, defense, and tech.
Jaishankar's trip focused on strengthening India-US ties
Setting the record straight is important because Jaishankar's trip was all about strengthening India-US ties—especially around security, technology, and energy.
He met top US officials (including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and FBI Director Christopher Wray) to push forward key partnerships like the Quad.
The quick MEA response highlights how both countries want trust and clear communication at a time when global politics are shifting fast.