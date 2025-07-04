Next Article
India • Jul 04, 2025
Monsoon mayhem: Himachal Pradesh records 43 deaths
Since June 20, intermittent monsoon rains have triggered flash floods, landslides, and cloudbursts across Himachal Pradesh.
At least 43 people have lost their lives and 37 are still missing—Mandi district has been hit the hardest.
Damage to homes, roads, livestock
The disasters have caused nearly ₹5,000 crore in damage, wiping out homes, roads, and livestock.
Over 150 houses are gone, more than 280 roads are blocked (including many in Mandi), and power and water supplies are disrupted for thousands.
Situation still tough for locals
Rescue teams have evacuated over 400 people so far and set up relief camps.
But with many areas still cut off and more heavy rain expected (IMD's orange alert is on till July 8), the situation remains tough for locals.