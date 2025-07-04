Monsoon mayhem: Himachal Pradesh records 43 deaths

TL;DR

Damage to homes, roads, livestock

The disasters have caused nearly ₹5,000 crore in damage, wiping out homes, roads, and livestock.

Over 150 houses are gone, more than 280 roads are blocked (including many in Mandi), and power and water supplies are disrupted for thousands.

Situation still tough for locals

Rescue teams have evacuated over 400 people so far and set up relief camps.

But with many areas still cut off and more heavy rain expected (IMD's orange alert is on till July 8), the situation remains tough for locals.