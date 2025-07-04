Nipah virus alert in Kerala districts

TL;DR

What officials are doing on ground

Health Minister Veena George called an urgent meeting, and each district now has a special team handling containment zones and contact tracing with help from the police.

District Collectors are making public announcements and checking into any unusual deaths.

Nipah is a serious virus that spreads from animals to humans, causing symptoms like fever, headache, dizziness, and confusion.

Helplines have been set up for anyone needing info or help while officials keep reviewing their response to stop further spread.