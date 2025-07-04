Nipah virus alert in Kerala districts
Kerala has issued a high alert in Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Palakkad after two people tested positive for the Nipah virus.
The state acted fast—jumping into its emergency protocol even before national lab results came in—to try and keep things under control.
What officials are doing on ground
Health Minister Veena George called an urgent meeting, and each district now has a special team handling containment zones and contact tracing with help from the police.
District Collectors are making public announcements and checking into any unusual deaths.
Nipah is a serious virus that spreads from animals to humans, causing symptoms like fever, headache, dizziness, and confusion.
Helplines have been set up for anyone needing info or help while officials keep reviewing their response to stop further spread.